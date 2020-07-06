1/1
Louise Pomrenke Louise Marie Pomrenke was born Jan. 27, 1960, in Alameda, CA, to Norman "Jake" and Carol (Cogswell). She was a three-sport star at R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem, NC, and graduated in 1978. She served her country honorably in the U.S. Navy as an aviation support technician and played on the All-Navy softball team, one of her proudest achievements. She was discharged from the Navy after she refused to deny her sexual orientation. She settled in San Diego and found a loving, inclusive community there. She and Lisa Peterson began their life together on Jan. 26, 1992, and raised two sons. Louise worked in the pressroom at the San Diego Union-Tribune for 15 years. Louise died June 30, 2010, in El Cajon, CA. Her ashes were scattered in La Jolla and Big Bear and a grave marker was placed next to her parents in Friend, NE. She was survived by her loving partner of 18 years, Lisa; sons Jeff and Kyle; brothers Lou and Russ; nieces and nephews; and everyone who cherished "Weezer" in their lives.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
