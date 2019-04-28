Resources More Obituaries for Louise Robberecht Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louise Robberecht

Obituary Condolences Flowers Louise Robberecht April 17, 2019 Moscow, Idaho Louise Robberecht passed away in peace on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, aged 96. Our beloved mother was born and raised in the Dutch East Indies, which became Indonesia after World War II. While a teenager at the beginning of World War II, Japan invaded the Dutch East Indies, and she and her family were forced into a concentration camp with many other Dutch citizens. At that time, her future husband, Louis Robberecht, fought in the Dutch military and endured four years in a Japanese prisoner of war camp. He was one of thousands of prisoners of war who were forced to build the railway through Burma known as the Death Railway. After WWII ended, Louis and Louise married in 1948, and in 1951, moved to the Netherlands to the small town of Hoogeveen. In 1959, our parents with their three sons emigrated to America and settled in San Diego, California. Our father was a mechanical design engineer and our mother, being an accomplished concert level pianist, began to teach piano. Over the next many decades, she became a very successful piano teacher. She also passed on her love and passion for the piano to her sons, Ron and Peter. Many of her students have maintained a close life-long friendship with her. After our father passed away in 1992, our mother continued her very successful piano teaching business and managed her business and household until the age of 93. In addition to being a full-time piano teacher, she was an avid gardener, cultivating her many favorite varieties of roses, other flowers, and many fruit trees. She was also an accomplished seamstress, knitter, and painter and an excellent cook. Our father and mother were excellent parents, always generous, and provided the care and guidance for their sons to be successful in life. In 2015, she moved to Moscow, Idaho, to be with her son, Ron. Although the four-season climate was not as agreeable to her as warm and sunny San Diego, she was very fond of Moscow, where she lived at the Good Samaritan Village. At 94, she even fulfilled a life-long wish to catch a fish. While I, her son Ron, have many dear memories of her, I especially recall that from the time I was a young boy, my mother and I were always a close team in life. This continued and strengthened after my father passed away, and especially when my elderly mother moved to Moscow. It was my great pleasure and honor to have had the opportunity to care for her and provide for her needs and joy together as a team.Our mother is survived by her younger sisters, Constance Leoni De Deugd and Augusta Adelia Hendriks both of whom live in the Netherlands, her sons, Dennis, Ronald, and Peter, grandchildren, Brittney and Zachariah, and great grandchildren, Isaiah, Deidre, Titus, and Coraline. Our mother and Oma will be greatly missed, but will always be fondly in our thoughts. She is in the hands of Our Lord now and we rejoice in her long, loving, and extraordinary life. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019