Louise S. Trometter November 1, 1919 - July 25, 2019 SAN DIEGO Louise S. Trometter, 99, a descendant of one of San Diego's oldest Spanish families, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 25. She was married to Robert E. "Bull" Trometter, USMC, Chief Warrant Officer, who predeceased Louise in January 1997. Louise is survived by her four children, Roberta M. Mathews of Fernandina Beach, FL, Betty E. Crawford of San Diego, CA, Robert M. Trometter of Philadelphia, PA, and Michael P. Trometter of Vicksburg, MI; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Old Town Wednesday, August 21 at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Robert E. Bull' Trometter Memorial Scholarship at Cathedral Catholic High School. See Goodbody Mortuary for legacy details.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019
