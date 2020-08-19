Dearest Aunt Louise,

Dearest Auntie!! Such a patient accepting light from Heaven you were here and ARE in Heaven now. Your family knows that you were an ambassador of Jesus Christ, preaching His Word in and out of season but always SO gently and softly to all. I'm so glad I was able to tell you how much I loved you long before you were not well. God is so good, you are with Jesus now, with your mom and dad and Uncle Ken and Uncle Fred, Aunt Maddie and Donald now too.

Thank you to you and Mike for driving 3,000 miles to tell your sister Helen about salvation through Jesus Christ alone and that we can be saved in His name and because of YOUR sharing, MANY are saved.

Precious Aunt Louise...I send my heart to Mike, Steve, Mary, Marge and Anita and ALL of their loved ones. Love, Liz

Liz Carreno