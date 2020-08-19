1/
Louise T. (Lombardi) Secor
1929 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Louise T. (Lombardi) Secor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Canyon Community Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 31, 2019
Pop Lombardi, Mom, Aunt Louise and Uncle Fred
Dearest Aunt Louise,
Dearest Auntie!! Such a patient accepting light from Heaven you were here and ARE in Heaven now. Your family knows that you were an ambassador of Jesus Christ, preaching His Word in and out of season but always SO gently and softly to all. I'm so glad I was able to tell you how much I loved you long before you were not well. God is so good, you are with Jesus now, with your mom and dad and Uncle Ken and Uncle Fred, Aunt Maddie and Donald now too.
Thank you to you and Mike for driving 3,000 miles to tell your sister Helen about salvation through Jesus Christ alone and that we can be saved in His name and because of YOUR sharing, MANY are saved.
Precious Aunt Louise...I send my heart to Mike, Steve, Mary, Marge and Anita and ALL of their loved ones. Love, Liz
Liz Carreno
August 22, 2019
Anita Secor
Daughter
August 22, 2019
Was Louise born in Kenosha WI ?
If so we went to grade school together and I have photo of one class that includes Louise.
Jim dunn
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved