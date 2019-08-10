|
Lowell Francis Gosser May 16, 1937 - July 24, 2019 SAN DIEGO Lowell Francis Gosser, 82, of San Diego, California peacefully went home to be with his Lord on July 24, 2019.The son of Lowell Nelson Gosser and Leilah Lorene (Perry) Gosser, Lowell was born on May 16, 1937 in Queen City, Missouri. In 1955 Lowell graduated high school in Novinger, Missouri and soon joined the Navy. Lowell was stationed on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt for ten months before joining UDT. In 1957 Lowell graduated with UDT-R Class E and served in UDT 21, UDT 22, and SEAL TEAM TWO in Little Creek, Virginia. He soon transferred to BUD's (Basic Underwater Demolition Team) in Coronado, California and retired as Chief with UDT 12 on July 31, 1979. During his 22 years with the U.S. Navy, Lowell completed three tours of duty in Vietnam in 1967, 1968, and 1969. While he served with distinction and earned many commendations and medals, Lowell valued most the brotherhood and camaraderie of his fellow SEAL brothers.Lowell married Gail Avera of Virginia Beach, Virginia on June 9, 1973 in Puerto Rico. Lowell and Gail enjoyed ballroom dancing, playing golf, entertaining their visiting family and friends, and traveling extensively throughout their 46 years together. Lowell studied art at San Diego State University and was a gifted painter and sculptor. Lowell also taught ballroom and social dance for more than 50 years and enjoyed competing in his favorite dance of West Coast Swing. He was well-known in the San Diego ballroom dance community as a skilled dancer and instructor and his many students sought him for his ready laughter, joy of teaching and expertise in dance technique.Lowell's family will miss his steadfast devotion and his playful wink while sharing a joke or laugh. His infectious joy, inspirational love for Jesus, and humble integrity serve as a family legacy.Preceding Lowell in death are his parents, Lowell Nelson Gosser and Leilah Gosser Allen and his sister, Judy Anderson Weatherspoon. Surviving are his beloved wife, Gail, his sisters, Patti Hubeny of Kansas City, Missouri, Janie Martin of Kearney, Missouri, and Beth Ann Novinger of Crawfordville, Florida and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.A Celebration of Life service will be held at Maranatha Chapel in San Diego on August 19 at 10:00 a.m. with reception following. Interment will follow at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the SEAL Legacy Foundation (seallegacy.org).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 10, 2019