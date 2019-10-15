|
Lowell Walter Giffhorn
March,2, 1947 – October 4, 2019
Lowell Walter Giffhorn, a Chief Financial Officer and resident of San Diego, California, passed away on October 4, 2019 at the age of 72.
He was at his home, with family, in Scripps Ranch, a suburb of San Diego. He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar Arthur Giffhorn and Florence Jean Meuller; and former wife, Sharon Redemsky (mother of Angela Marie Giffhorn).
Lowell is survived by his wife, Corrine Giffhorn (Combs); his children, Angela Marie Watson and Jesse Kenwood Giffhorn; his stepchildren, Alison Miller, Chris Batson, Shanon Cooper, and Cecily Callan; and his siblings, Kenwood Giffhorn and Gary Mueller; and his 23 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog, Reno.
Lowell was born in Bellville, Illinois, on March 2nd, 1947, to Edgar and Florence. He graduated from Belleville Township High School in 1965. He went on to graduate from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana in 1969, with a degree in Accounting. He passed a portion of the CPA exam and took a job with Ernst & Ernst CPA Firm in Chicago shortly after which, he was drafted in to the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era. Serving as an accountant at MCRD in San Diego, he was given the NAM award and finished his service in 1972. Rather than continuing his career as a CPA, he decided to work in the private sector, serving much of the rest of his career as a Chief Financial Officer in the state of California.
Lowell was a devoted father and husband. He enjoyed traveling around the country visiting his children and always showing his grandchildren a good time. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent a lot of time camping with his kids when they were young. His love of the outdoors influenced his son, Jesse to become Boy Scout, which led Lowell to become a Scout Master. He served at the Miramar Brig, every Wednesday for 15 years, bringing an uplifting message to the men. Over the past 10 years, he supported the San Diego arts community by serving on the Board of Directors as Treasurer for San Diego Master Chorale. He was an avid golfer and could often be found on the course working on his game, even fulfilling a lifetime wish of playing at Pebble Beach. He was a problem-solver at home and at work, and always put others before himself. He was a spiritual man and was involved in many church activities and held many positions in church throughout the years. He was a kind man who will be deeply missed by his family, his friends, and all who knew him.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am on October 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on 11023 Pegasus Ave. San Diego CA 92126, open to all. This will be followed by a military burial at 1:00 pm at Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.ldsphilanthropies.org/humanitarian-services
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019