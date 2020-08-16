Warner Robins, Georgia
Robert Eugene Waller
, 90, died in Warner Robins, Georgia on Friday, August, 7, 2020, joining his beloved wife, Ellen M. Waller. Lt. Col. Robert "Bob" E. Waller was born in Los Angeles, California, on January 31, 1930, to the late Oliver Eugene and Alice Carr Waller, who owned and operated Alice's Delicatessen in San Diego for several years. Bob graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in San Diego and received a bachelor's degree from San Diego State College. Upon graduation, Bob was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and retired having attained the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During Bob's 28-year-career in the U.S. Air Force, he specialized in disaster preparedness, ballistic missile operations and safety, and public relations, and was stationed overseas and throughout the United States. After Bob retired from military service, he and Ellen, his wife of 56-years until her death in 2016, stayed active in Warner Robins, Georgia, his last duty station, where Bob continued volunteering for the Boy Scouts of America and Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Sacred Heart). Bob's tremendous faith in God, his family, and country never wavered, and he continued to serve others until he was unable to do so because of failing health. In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Patricia Weston, who was also of San Diego, California. He is survived by his loving children, Alice Waller Dery (Mark) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Robert Eugene Waller II and Edwin Oliver Waller, both of Warner Robins; and Samuel Joseph Waller (Marianne) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren, Monica Waller, Brian Waller, Colette Dery, Clarissa Dery, Abel Waller, Rowan Waller, and Anthony Waller; and great-granddaughter, Amethyst Dery.
