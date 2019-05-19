Lt. Colonel Joe C. Hester November 23, 1932 - April 20, 2019 San Dego Gone flying on April 20th. Joe Claud Hester was born and raised in Round Rock, TX, and attended Texas A&M before being drafted to the Army. An accomplished pilot, he became a valued instructor, completed a Master's in Aviation Management, served as a Vietnam helicopter pilot, and was assigned at various posts in Germany and the U.S., before retiring from the military in 1973. He began a 2nd career teaching Army ROTC at Helix and Kearny HS and retired in 1987. Among his many interests were: flying his vintage airplane, traveling, tennis, and spending time with family. He spent 17 years as an RSVP volunteer for the San Diego Police Department Central Division. Most recently he was serving on the Board of the San Diego County Parks Society. Soft spoken and easy going, Joe was quick to lend a helping hand. A fun-loving soul with a great sense of humor, he was always up for adventure. He did 14 Grand Canyon rafting expeditions, as an assistant with his river guide daughter. For many years, he worked part-time post retirement, as a pilot towing ad banners across the San Diego skies. Joe peacefully passed away from cancer.He was preceded in death by parents Pete and Edna (Behrens) Hester, brothers Pete (Bub) and Ray; as well as his 20-year partner, Lori Andrade. He is survived by daughters Sharon and Trina Hester, grandchildren Wesley Weisberg (Amy French), Karyn Whittemore (Alan), and Bethany Weisberg, and 6 great-grandchildren; as well as longtime companion, Elaine Dlouhy. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Joe's name to the , Grand Canyon River Guides and KPBS. Friends and family are invited to attend his memorial service on Monday, June 17 at 12 noon sharp at Miramar National Cemetery, and a celebration of life at the La Mesa Woman's Club from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 19, 2019