Lt. Colonel Hester, your calm demeanor and gentle voice got us through highschool and ROTC. I appreciated the fact that even in the 70's, you treated boys and girls, men and women equally and with respect. You always encouraged me to excel and not be afraid to try anything. I was so happy when you found me at the art galleries in Balboa Park and we got to spend the last several years visiting together. I'm so sorry I missed the service for you, I lost my mother and brother and was out of state for several months. May memories of you surround your family with enduring joy and love. Kearny High, Class '78
Gail Pulkrabek
November 27, 2019
To the family of Joe Hester. You have a fine legacy in LTC Hester. LTC Hester was a mentor to me as a young HS student at Helix in 1973.
I count him as a huge influence on my life and I am grateful that God placed him in my path.
I did get to visit him in the late 1990s when I flew a military hop out to San Diego...and again when he was in SC and we met at the Officer's Club at Ft. Jackson.
I continue to miss him.
Mark Palmer
September 26, 2019
Sept 26, 2018
Trina Hester
June 11, 2019
Of all of my tennis partners over many years, there was no partner I would rather play with than Joe. Great team player, determined, fair, humorous, fun, a real winner, and an exceedingly nice guy.
Art Getis
June 10, 2019
Trina Hester
June 9, 2019
Joe, I enjoyed your quiet sense of humor on the river trip we shared. See you downstream Colonel!
- John O'Brien
June 9, 2019
