Lt. Colonel Hester, your calm demeanor and gentle voice got us through highschool and ROTC. I appreciated the fact that even in the 70's, you treated boys and girls, men and women equally and with respect. You always encouraged me to excel and not be afraid to try anything. I was so happy when you found me at the art galleries in Balboa Park and we got to spend the last several years visiting together. I'm so sorry I missed the service for you, I lost my mother and brother and was out of state for several months. May memories of you surround your family with enduring joy and love. Kearny High, Class '78

Gail Pulkrabek