Lucia Daral Ungab

May 6, 1929 - October 17, 2020

National City

Lucia Ungab is the matriarch of the Ungab family of National City, California. She is the widow of retired US Navy Serviceman Engracio Ungab. Lucia was born in Bohol, Philippines.Lucia sought out the American Dream, for herself and for her children, by moving to National City, California, with her husband. There she encouraged her children to participate in civic duty, to serve the catholic church, and pursue their education.Lucia would expand her family by being a foster parent for 40 years and bringing in 84 children in need into her home. She would open her home and heart to many in the community over the years.Lucia is the mother of the late Fideles Ungab, the second Filipino American Councilman of National City, and the late Florence Ungab, National City's first Filipina Miss National City, San Diego's first Filipina elected official in the National City School Board, and the youngest elected official in California at age 22. She is survived by Stella Ungab, Dr. GilAnthony Ungab MD, Teresa Kelly, Anita Flynn, Julia Strausen, Carolyn Mitchel Voss, and the rest of her extended family.



Lucia was the past president of the Pilipino American Community of National City. She was honored as the Woman of the year in 1990 by the California State Legislature for her efforts for children and her work for her community in National City. Lucia was very strong in her faith and was able to live out her American Dream.There will be a COVID19 safe viewing on Wednesday October 28, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Funeraria del Angel in National City. Her funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 29, at 10:00 a.m. at St Mary's Catholic Church in National City. Interment immediately following at La Vista Memorial Park in National City.



