Lucila Llanos 1932 - 2019 San Diego Lucila Llanos was born Lucila Cortez to Eloisa Valdez and Ramon Cortez. She had four sisters, three brothers, and two step brothers. She was born in Mexicali, Baja on October 31, 1932. She married Mario Llanos on June 1951.A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she raised four daughters and a son. As the children got older, she went to work at J.C. Penney, Thrifty Drug Store, and others. In later years, her last two jobs were as a live-in caregiver for two elderly women.She was always ready to travel and had great times on her two trips to Europe through nine countries. She visited Mazatlan, Cabo and in later years a trip to the East Coast, touring seven major cities. Her favorite destination was Las Vegas. She just loved the casinos and local bingo sessions. The family was very proud of her accomplishments as a sharp shooter. In competition with men and women, she won over 50 trophies. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Mario; daughters, Myrna, Marisa (Pat), Carol (Michael), Herminia (Steve); son, Mario Jr. (Betty); grandchildren, Mario III, Olivia (Andrew), Michelle, Alyssa, Erica, Christine; great-grandsons, Connor and Kyle, and her sister, Elodia.She was a bright light to her family and will be dearly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lucila Llanos to at
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019