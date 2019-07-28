|
Lucile Flournoy Loveday December 17, 1927 - July 14, 2019 EL CAJON Ludy, as her friends liked to call her, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 at the age of 91.Born on a ranch in El Cajon to Robert and Mary Flournoy, Ludy was the youngest of two daughters. She grew up on the ranch and liked to tell the story of when the doctor came by horse and buggy and stayed two nights on the ranch until she was born. Ludy's mom passed away suddenly when she was six years old leaving her and her father, who was paralyzed from a fall while building a dam in Georgia, to run the ranch on their own. Ludy was a proud "Hiller" and graduated from Grossmont High School in 1945. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a Job's Daughter honored Queen.She went on to study at SDSU and received a bachelor's degree in sociology in 1951 where she would enjoy a lifelong affiliation with the sorority Alpha Phi. She served as President and VP of her sorority along with being chairman of the card tricks at Aztec Bowl during football games.Ludy entered the travel industry and worked for Pan American Airlines where she met and fell in love with world renowned badminton player and captain of the US Thomas Cup team, Carl Loveday. They were accomplished bridge players and frequented the Del Mar Race Track, Mister A's, The Top Shelf and Anthony's.Ludy was a PTA board member throughout her boys' school careers along with board member and team mom for Little League, Y Indians Guides and Boy Scouts.Ludy is best remembered as a devout christian, wife and wonderful mother to her three boys and their vast number of friends who considered her a second mom.Ludy is survived by her three sons, Robert, Carl and Thomas and her two grandchildren, Tommy and Alyssa.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019