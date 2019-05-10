|
|
Lucille Grace Miller December 26, 1939 - November 3, 2018 ESCONDIDIO Lucy was a longtime resident of Escondido and San Marcos, CA. She passed after a brief battle with cancer. Lucy was born in Sidney, MT, 1 of 13 children. Lucy is survived by 4 of her siblings and 2 children, Raymond and Belinda. She has 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. The family and friends will be gathering at her home on May 18, 2019 for a celebration of life. Please drop by between the hours of 1pm and 4pm to share your memories of this much loved and missed Lady. 1526 Via Paloma, Escondido, CA 92026.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 10, 2019