Lucille Grace Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Lucille Grace Miller.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Celebration of Life
1:00 - 4:00 PM
her home
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 10, 2019

To family and friends, you are not alone during this time of sorrow and pain. May God give your family strength and comfort from the memories that your shared. He will bind up the broken-hearted. Please accept my sincere condolences.
Isaiah 61:1
Zari Paul
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved