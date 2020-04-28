Home

Lucille Rose Rendina El Cajon Lucille, 75, was raised in San Diego by Michael and Rose DeStout. She lived in El Cajon raising her beloved son Michael Rendina. She is survived by her son, daughter-in-law Tracey, and four granddaughters of Titusville, FL and her sister Diane of El Cajon. She spent her life taking care of others and will be remembered for her caring and nurturing spirit. Special thanks to the staff at Sharps-Grossmont Hospital for their outstanding care. May 20, 1944 - April 23, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020
