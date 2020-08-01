Lucille Ruth Jennings April 18, 1931 - July 24, 2020 Vista Lucille was born in Verona, New York to Leon and Iris Maltby. She passed from this life at home with her family by her side at the age of 89. She will be greatly missed but we rejoice she can be with the Lord in Heaven.Lucille is survived by her husband, John Jennings, Marcia Goering and husband Stuart, David Halterman and wife Elaine, Ronald Halterman and wife Jill, stepchildren Joseph Jennings and Sherry Jennings, brothers Ronald Maltby, and Allan Maltby and wife Azra, ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends.Services August 3, 2020, at 2:00 pm, Allen Brothers Mortuary, Vista, CA. Gravesite service held at 1:oo pm on August 6 at Riverside National Cemetery.



