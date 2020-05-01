Lucy Laurain June 3, 1934 - April 9, 2020 San Diego Lucy was born to Mary and Charles Salamonis on June 3, 1934, in Melrose Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. She grew up in Bellwood, and after high school attended Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois. After graduating in 1956 with a degree in Physical Education, she taught at Elgin High School for one year. Then she worked as a recreation director at Hines Veteran's Hospital in Hines, Illinois. There she met Ted. They married in 1958 and moved to Redford Township, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. For 20 years she taught at the Redford Union School District, first teaching physical education, and then science. She attained a masters degree in Reading Education from Eastern Michigan University. She also became state-certified in learning disabilities. Those degrees enabled her to become the reading specialist and learning disabilities specialist for the secondary schools of Redford Union. She also authored a book, "Display," a handbook for the creation of bulletin boards.In1978, she and Ted moved to San Diego and lived in Pacific Beach. After Ted died in 1985, Lucy taught junior high science, physical education, art, and religion at All Hallows Academy in La Jolla. She retired in 1996 and became active in volunteer work. She was a member of the Assistance League of Greater San Diego and was very active in the St. Vincent de Paul Ladies' Guild. She also became involved with watercolor painting, showing her work at various venues. She was preceded in death by her husband Ted, her parents, and her sister, Bernice. She is survived by her step-brother, Mike Sanders, sister-in-law, Cathy, nephews Steven and Bradley, and her cousins, Pat Takir-Stortz, Tom Takir, and Bill Cerva.A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Brigid Parish in Pacific Beach on a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to St. Vincent de Paul Ladies' Guild, the Assistance League of Greater San Diego, or the National MS Society.



