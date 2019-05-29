Luella Draper SAN DIEGO Luella passed away peacefully at the age of 91. She was preceded by her beloved son Mark Draper, 10-3-82, and her loving husband Ted Draper, 12-3-91, as well as her 8 dear siblings. She was born the 7th of 9 children to Thomas and Georgianna Jenkins in Cerro, NM. She leaves behind 3 devoted daughters, Pamela Martin, Kathy Hillan and Celeste Smart, and their husbands Steve Hillan and Miles Smart. Also left are 5 grandchildren whom she adored, Andrew Martin, Shayna Pate, Sarah Johnston, Corbin and Maya Smart. As well as 3 great-grandchildren, Connor Martin, Liam and Ruby Johnston, who brought her much joy. Luella lived a full and content life. For 56 years she enjoyed sunsets from the home her husband built, atop the hills overlooking Mission Bay. During the last 10 years she spent the spring and fall at her second home in beautiful Knoxville, TN. Her hobbies included pulling weeds, working her daily crossword puzzle, playing Rummikub and watching Jeopardy. She was a kind soul and a great listener and was deeply loved by all who knew her. She was the favorite Aunt Lou to countless nieces and nephews who often visited. The last 2 years of her life were made richer by several loving caregivers who became part of the family as well. We all loved her so very much and will forever hold her close in our hearts. Luella's Celebration of Life will be held on July 20th at her home. Contact her daughters for more information. May 23, 1927 - May 13, 2019 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 29, 2019