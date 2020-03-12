|
Luis Manuel Orrantia May 12, 1936 - March 1, 2020 San Diego Luis (Lou) Manuel Orrantia born in Clarkdale Arizona on May 12, 1936, the eldest of Joe and Mary Orrantia's four children, passed peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020. A 1954 graduate of San Diego High School, Lou met the love of his life on a blind date during his senior year. Esther Bareno and Lou were married September 1, 1956 celebrating over 63 years of marriage. Lou pursued an Associates Degree in Drafting at San Diego City College, eventually obtaining his California architect license. Lou's successful career took many paths from designing and building custom homes and overseeing condo conversions in the greater San Diego area, to master planned communities, in Reno, Nevada. More than anything Lou enjoyed a good laugh, a man with a great sense of humor and a joke for anyone who would listen, his radiant smile and warm presence could brighten a room. Lou was at his best when surrounded by family and friends enjoying a game of cribbage or sharing a good story. Lou is survived by his wife Esther, siblings Rose Margaret Orrantia; Beatrice (Steven) Mann; Jose Orrantia (Liane DeMeo) daughters, Catherine (David) Jewell, Carrie Orrantia (Sean Downs); grandchildren, Adam (Amber) Orrantia Heim; Courtney (John) Scinta; Dominic Camarda; Luis (Sara) Camarda; and 5 great-grandchildren with a great-grandson due in May. Mass will be held March 13, 2020 at The Church of St. Luke, El Cajon, CA; The Celebration of life will be held inside the Church hall immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020