|
|
Lula Belle Smith May 12, 1917 - December 24, 2019 SAN DIEGO Lula Belle Smith was born May 12, 1917, in Luther, Oklahoma to Henry King, she was the only child. She received her formal education in Kansas City, MO, where she met and married Marcellous Perkins, from this union a son, William R. Perkins was born.Lula Bell later moved to Omaha, NE where she met and later married James O. Smith, who preceded her in death. Lula Belle was a faithful member of Salem Baptist Church, joining under Pastor J. C. Wade, where she served the church pantry for many years, after first serving on the Usher Board and for many years she worked with the Urban League.After her husbands deaths, she moved to sunny California in 2003, to be with her family. She was always an avid fisherman and loved the water. By the grace and mercy of God, she lived long enough to enjoy both the water and her family.She leaves to cherish memories, her son, William and his wife, Marva Jo Perkins of San Diego, CA; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends."Don't be dismayed at good-byes, for there must be farewells before it is possible to meet again".
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020