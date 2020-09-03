Lulu Blanche Ginn

August 15, 1927 - August 22, 2020

La Mesa

Lulu Blanche Ginn passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 at the age of 93. Born in Los Angeles, CA to Bernard and Ann Marie Rivadeneyra. She was one of 13 brothers and sisters. Lulu grew up in Los Angeles until her marriage to her first husband, Joseph Hooton.



Joseph Hooton was a Chief Petty Officer in the Navy. They were married in 1946 and they had 4 children. They were stationed at bases in Hawaii, California and Louisiana until Joseph's death of polio in 1955.



Lulu relocated with her children to La Mesa CA. She met and married her second husband, Eddie Ginn Jr. in 1960. Eddie had been self-employed for 34 years. Lulu and Eddie had 2 children which now made 6. Lulu worked as a housekeeper so she could make a wonderful home for her family: holding great family barbecues and gatherings. Lulu and Eddie were married for 53 years. Lulu had lived in the same home for 62 years before moving into an assistant living community.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie (2013) and her son, Kevin (2010). Lulu is survived by her children: Jerry Hooton of La Mesa CA, Patty (Tony) Sitongia of Oregon, Ron (Linda) Hooton of Sacramento CA, Pam Paul of Nevada and Tiffany (Dan) Gendreau of La Mesa CA. Lulu is survived by her 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Lulu is also survived by her 2 brothers and 2 sisters.



Lulu loved being a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She loved cooking, baking, sewing, traveling and later in life taking walks around Lake Murray and playing Bunco with her friends. She will be missed by her family and friends who loved her. Viewing will be on Wed. Sept. 16th, 2020 from 10am2pm at the Erickson-Anderson Mortuary. 8390 Allison Avenue, La Mesa CA. Burial will be private.



