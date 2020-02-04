|
Lupe C. Martinez February 20, 1928 - January 19, 2020 Escondido Mother of Bobby Martinez and David Martinez Jr. Retired elementary school teacher from San Ysidro and Chula Vista School Districts. She held a Masters degree in Psychology. Preceded in death by her two daughters Gloria Reigler and Becky Raymond. Preceded in death by her brothers Alfonso, Albert, Chavel and Tito Castaneda. Preceded in death by her sister Adela Maya. Lupe is survived by her sisters Lydia Flores and Aurora Zamora. She will be missed by her grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020