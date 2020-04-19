|
Lupe M. Silva December 17, 1922 - April 11, 2020 San Diego Lupe M. Silva of San Diego, was born on December 17, 1922, and passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. Lupe loved her family, reading, sewing, music, dancing, classic movies, and cheering on the SDSU Aztecs. Lupe was married for 60 years to her loving husband, Vincent Silva (deceased). She treasured Vincent's letters and travelling the world with him. After graduation from San Diego High School, she worked as a Nurse's Aide and as a real-life "Rosie the Riveter" on planes at Convair Aircraft. Later in life, Lupe pursued her passion for education, earning her AA degree at Grossmont College and working as a Bilingual Teacher's Aide in the Lemon Grove School District. A patient and great teacher, she helped many children learn.She is survived by her children, Norma Fifield, Joanne Silva, Gloria Silva, and Lawrence Silva; grandchildren Hellen Erwin, Meredith D'Anna, Raymond Fifield, and Dominic D'Anna and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Paul, Ralph, Alex, and Fausto, and survived by Edward Castillo. Lupe will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Vincent, at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Diego. They will both be missed greatly. Private services; sharing memories or condolences in Guest Book are welcome.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020