More Obituaries for Luwina Borja
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luwina George Borja

Luwina George Borja Obituary
Luwina George Lu' Borja March 26, 1966 - March 29, 2020 Chula Vista In Celebration of Her New Life Luwina G. Borja of Mangilao, Guam was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 54.In her new life, Luwina will be greeted at the gates of Heaven by her Parents, Rita Aflague George and Antonio Cruz George. Maternal grandparents, Maria Untalan Aflague and Rigoberto Reyes Aflague. Paternal grandparents, Concepcion Cruz George and Jose Manibusan George. Mother-in-law, Florence Duenas Borja. Luwina will be dearly missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of her husband, Andrew Borja, children, Jennifer, Avian, Samantha, Andrew Jr, Kinton and Jaylene.A memorial mass celebrating her life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2020
