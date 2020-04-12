Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Storrs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia G. Storrs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lydia G. Storrs Obituary
Lydia G. Storrs San Diego Born June 3, 1927, in La Paz, Baja California. Lili's life was one of grace and courage, service, compassion and generosity. She served in the Rectory office of Our Mother of Confidence Catholic Church for nearly 30 years. She volunteered as a VITA tax consultant (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and contributed to numerous charities. She was a Bayside Community Center volunteer and Rady's Children's Hospital volunteer. Married to Bruce E. Storrs (deceased). She is survived by her sister, Lupita Payr, 4 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In time she will be honored with a Catholic Mass and Catholic Funeral and Celebration of Life. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, (Bruce) at El Camino Memorial Park in San Diego. God bless you, Lili! June 3, 1927 - March 21, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lydia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -