|
|
Lydia G. Storrs San Diego Born June 3, 1927, in La Paz, Baja California. Lili's life was one of grace and courage, service, compassion and generosity. She served in the Rectory office of Our Mother of Confidence Catholic Church for nearly 30 years. She volunteered as a VITA tax consultant (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and contributed to numerous charities. She was a Bayside Community Center volunteer and Rady's Children's Hospital volunteer. Married to Bruce E. Storrs (deceased). She is survived by her sister, Lupita Payr, 4 sons, 2 daughters-in-law, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In time she will be honored with a Catholic Mass and Catholic Funeral and Celebration of Life. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, (Bruce) at El Camino Memorial Park in San Diego. God bless you, Lili! June 3, 1927 - March 21, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020