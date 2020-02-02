|
|
Lyman M. Jeannotte January 7, 1937 - January 28, 2020 Chula Vista Lyman M. Jeannotte of Chula Vista was born Jan. 7, 1937, in Belcourt, ND, to Ernest and Clara Jeannotte, and passed away peacefully Jan. 28, 2020. He was employed by Rohr Aircraft from which he retired.Lyman is survived by his daughters, Terrie and Debby, and grandchildren, Cody, Jessie, Shane, and Joey.Lyman was a great neighbor and considered all his neighbors family, not friends. You can bet there was a Cold Miller Lite and great conversation with dad in his garage.A Memorial Mass will be on Feb. 7, 3pm at Church of the Most Precious Blood in Chula Vista.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020