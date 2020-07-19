Lynda J Newton June 2, 1942 - July 4, 2020 San Diego Lynda, a native of San Diego passed away after a year long battle fighting Dermatomyositis and Cancer. She had deep roots in Kensington and Tierrasanta. She attended Rosary High School and SDSU. Her career included time with The Girl Scouts of America, Manchester Resorts and The Foundation for the Children of The Americas. She also spent several years as an active volunteer at the University of San Diego. She has been praised for her fundraising and event management successes. Lynda took great pride in her family and loved being a grandmother.. She is survived by her three daughters, Monica Avakian of San Diego, Nicole (Newton) Jester of South Carolina, Maureen Stockton of Los Angeles and three grandchildren. She cherished her group of "girlfriends" and loved her Hispanic heritage.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculata Catholic Church on Friday, July 17th.



