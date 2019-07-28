Home

Lynda Louise Jones October 4, 1947 - July 15, 2019 Oceanside Lynda L. Jones, age 72, of Oceanside, recently passed peacefully. Fourth generation Californian, born to Sid and Dorothy (Pierce) Jones, she and her sister, Debbie, enjoyed time at the beach. Lynda graduated with honors from the family alma mater, Occidental College. Later, she earned her Master's degree of Library Science at Simmons University. In Botswana, she worked at the Secondary School Library. She became the Founding Coordinator of the Adult Learning Program and the Centro de Informacin, after returning to California. Nearing retirement, Lynda had the vision to combine both programs into what is now the Learning Center of the Carlsbad City Library. Lynda was passionate about lifelong learning, travel, reading and drinking tea. She committed her life to empowering people through social justice, human rights advocacy and shared multicultural experiences. Lynda's hijinks and antics will be affectionately thought of often by her daughter Kristina (Bill) Culver of Wilder, Idaho, and her grandchildren Mikal (Dakota), Darby, and Carrol. She will also be fondly remembered by her aunt and uncle, cousins, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her mother, sister and father. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Sunday, August 11th at 2:00pm at the Carlsbad Senior Center located at 799 Pine Ave., Carlsbad, CA 92008. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a special project that Lynda and Kristina were working on together. For details, please visit www.SocialJusticeCollection.com.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019
