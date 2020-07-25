1/1
Lynda Louise Jones
1947 - 2019
In memory of Lynda Louise Jones.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Carlsbad Senior Center
Memories & Condolences

July 29, 2019
I was saddened to hear that God had taken Lynda home. What a great soul she was. I have such fond memories of the time we spent together. My heart is sad for Kristina and her whole family. I miss her so much.
Julie Nygaard
July 28, 2019
For me, Lynda was a kind person and a very effective educator. I miss her sweet smile and positive energy.
Pat Hansen
