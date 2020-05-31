Lynn Charles Naibert November 26, 1936 - April 20, 2020 San Diego Lynn Charles Naibert, 83, slipped away from us on Monday, April 20, 2020, at UCSD Thornton Hospital from Covid-19 pneumonia.Lynn was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Marguerite Anna (Burrows) Naibert and Arthur Charles Naibert, DDS. He attended McKinley High School.Entering the Class of '54 at the University of Iowa, Lynn met his forever love, Penelope Prentiss, at Freshman Orientation. Penny was the middle daughter of Alice Louise (Pogemiller), and Robert J. Prentiss, M. D. Robert's father, Henry J. Prentiss, M. D., was the founding Professor of Anatomy at the University's School of Medicine. Lynn and Penny spent five happy years in the Married Student Housing at Finkbine Park (otherwise known as the WWII Quonset Huts). There, they squeezed in two daughters. Lynn received a BA in English/History in1958, and a Masters Degree in Social Studies receiving his Teaching Credentials in 1959 left for San Diego for a teaching position at Lincoln High School. While at Lincoln, the Hispanic Student Body honored him for his help on college scholarships. UCSD recruited Lynn as Associate Dean of Student Affairs and Financial Aid. Lynn returned to the San Diego City Schools and retired from District Counseling in 1996. In 1970, Paul Prentiss Naibert joined his sisters.Lynn and Penny enjoyed playing Bridge. Lynn played Racket Ball at the San Diego Rowing Club. The family loved playing Bocce Ball during the summers at Mission Bay with the Camarda Family. He and Penny volunteered at the Czech House in Balboa Park. Retired, Lynn played golf three times a week at Balboa with the early group. He loved reading and embraced Thick nhat Han's Buddhist writings and meditations. He and Penny were original season ticket holders to the San Diego Chargers until the end.Rest in peace Lynn. You were a loving and kind son, father, teacher and mentor to family and society. Your sense of humor ruled the day. Your mantra Breathe in, breathe out' lives on!Lynn is preceded in death in 2015 by Penelope Prentiss Naibert, loving wife of sixty years; by his parents Marguerite and Arthur. Lynn is survived by his daughters, Beverly Naibert of Bay Park, CA, Pamela and husband Paul R. Reeb, M. D. of Whitefish, MT (formerly of San Diego); Sons Paul Naibert and wife Cyndy of Leucadia, CA; Jay Guild Burton and wife Janet of Leawood, Kansas; Grandsons, Nevin Naibert, Christian Reeb, Andrew Walker and Greydon Walker; Granddaughters Penelope-Lynn Billie Reeb, Jessica Burton Aulisio and husband Mark of Chicago, IL and Meredith Burton of Chicago, IL. Survived also by Patricia Ann (Patsy Leoni) Cain of Cedar Rapids, IA, mom of Jay, a gift that was lost but found, a tie that was never broken.Lynn's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the heroic doctors, nurses and diagnostic staff at UCSD-La Jolla, who worked under quarantine conditions to care for Lynn. Thank you to Elizabeth Hospice for their compassionate end of life care in the hospital and Chaplin Tom for last rights and family counseling. Thank you to Sarah Ferrara, MSW of Salus Home Care and to Sheila for home help. Lynn's ashes will be placed next to wife, Penny, at St. Paul's Cathedral Church, San Diego. Merkley Mitchell Mortuary is attending to the family.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 31, 2020.