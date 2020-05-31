• Dearest family of Lynn Naibert, reading your father's, grandfather's & great grandfather's memories I feel you might be cousins of mine. If you look at the pictures my Aunt Janice Carson posted to Lynn's memory page you will see my Great Grandmother Frantísca (Frances) Jilíkova, Janikova & Franíck (Frank) Janik lived right next door to your (Great) Grandparent's Frances Zila, Naibert & Arthur Naibert. Frantísca (Frances) Zila Naibert & her sister Anna Zila Dostal both made wonderful cottage cheese, cherry, plum, prune & poppy seed Kolaches, & poppy seed Bobilfka with my GGMother Frantisca Jilíkova Janikova. They also made wonderful homemade egg noodles, dumplings & Czech goulash. Of course the standard fare for catering, fried chicken & a beef stew like thingy & it's Iowa so BBQ ribs! The picture of Frank & Frances Jancik was taken in their backyard & if you look over their shoulders you'll see your (G)Gparents Naibert's backyard. The picture of the 5 ladies which I love calling the "Lovely Ladies of Rovecin" yr 1925, contains my GGMother Frances Jilík-Jancik between the 2 Zila sisters. These 5 lovely ladies of Rovecin may very well be the 1st of what became the famous "Dostal Catering Company". I lovingly remember listening to GGMother Frances talking about coming over from the Moravian area of Czechoslovakia from Rovecin/Brno. Listening to you talk of Frances Zila Naibert making Kolaches & other baked goods & her selling them out her kitchen door it reminds me of both GGparent's Frank & Frances Jancik's their mothers making baked goods & selling them off of their "Swiss like" half doors in the "Mother" country as well for which GGMother Frances Jilík, Janík called her "Egg Money" or "Pin Money". Like your beloved Lynn's (G)Parents, GAunt Olga Jancik, GMother Emma Jancik were very proud Czechs! GAunt Olga Jancik & my mother Joan Elliott-Green also made visits to the "Mother" country of Czechoslovakia twice & got to visit the family homestead of GGFather Frank Janik of which is still inhabited by a Janik decendant. GGMother Frances Jilik-Jancik & GGFather Frank Jancik were what they lovingly called "backyard" childhood neighbors in Czechoslovakia. On Sundays after church we'd visit our GGparents home in CR, Ia. I'd learned a Czech song in school, so after our jelly glasses of Pepsi & Kolaches my sister & I stood up & sang Ah Lusha, Lusha Chì Roka (sic), which means "Ah Lovely Meadows Green & Wide"! It's a favorite Czech tune or polka & it really tickled our GGparents when we sang it to them! We also learned of the Naibert's son, Dr Arthur Naibert, who became a dentist & practiced out of the Higley building in Cedar Rapids, Ia. In fact he was the dentist of several our family members. Reading your dearly beloved's memorial reminds me so much of playing in the yard next your relatives talking over the hedges with neighbors & eatting so many cherries while picking them for GGMother to make cherry kolaches, pies & jams. Of course GGFather Frank Jancik made sweet cherry wine as well as grape wine. The Czech's in Cedar Rapids, Ia as well as Rovecin, Moravia, Czechoslovakia are famous for their wonderful baked goods. GGMother Frances Jilik, Jancik loved telling about how she & GGFather Frank Jancik were "Rebels" and snuck away in the middle of the night to ride all the way to Bremen, Germany so they could ride/sail on the boat with their friends for "America"!! Then she put her hand up to her mouth & chuckle a bit at how clever they were! For if they'd stayed who knew if GGFather Frank Jancik would have been impressed in the Russian Army. Their family tried to help as many relatives as they could come to America so at least some of their family might survive in the "Promised Land"! Of course the Czech's are a proud people! I'm sure your family has had some of the same stories told to them as well. My family in Cedar Rapids, Ia as well as yours belonged to the Czech Society, ZCBJ Hall/park & CRCSM Museum. GAuntie Olga Jancik & my mother Joan Elliott-Green volunteered working at the Czech CRCSM Museum. It's the largest Czech Museum in the USA. I remember when the "3 Presidents" visited for the grand reopening of the CRCSM Museum. It was Pres Bill Clinton, Czech Pres Vackav Hovel & the Slovakian Pres (not sure of his name). My mother, Joan Elliott-Green, & her sister, Aunt Janice Elliott-Carson, probably went to school with your Grand's. They lived at one time at "B" Ave and later on at "C" Ave near Roosevelt High school & Filmore for elementary, so I'm not sure which house they lived at when they were class mates. My father also could have rubbed elbows & maybe played in a Jazz or Dance band with your beloved Lynn after they both went to McKinkey High School. My dad, F Wally Brown, played the Bass Fiddle in several different Jazz & Dance bands during & after high school, however I don't recall the name of Lynn's band being one of them. It sounds like your beloved lived a very full & interesting life of which his Czechoslovakian parents would be very proud of! I'm sure you miss him dearly as I do too while reading of his memories. My condolences to you & I will keep you all in my thoughts & prayers.

Chris Glover