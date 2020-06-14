Lynn Episcopio Law SAN DIEGO Lynn Episcopio Law, recently of San Diego, passed away on May 29, 2020, after a hard fought battle with cancer and its complications. She was born in Oradell, NJ, on April 17, 1987.She was our warrior.Lynn will be remembered for her enthusiasm for life, her infectious grin and her love of the Backstreet Boys. She lit up every room she entered and brought joy to all those who were lucky enough to know her.Lynn was known for her love of sports of any kind, but especially for the New York Yankees (Go Yankees!). She loved bar crawls and never turned down the opportunity to get together with friends over drinks. She loved to celebrate, and took so much joy in celebrating the birthdays of friends and family.Lynn was compassionate and caring, and she fiercely loved all of the people in her life. She and her husband Mike shared a love unlike any other. Their bond was obvious to anyone who witnessed it. Her love for her dogs was also unrivaled. She would do anything for them, which included throwing tennis balls for hours.Lynn was a graduate of Syracuse University (Class of 2009) and proud of it. She was passionate about her jobs and the people she worked with-most recently at 10 Barrel Brewing Company in San Diego and previously at Applebees.Lynn is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Mike Law, her mother, Tina Duddie, her stepfather, Mike Duddie, her sister, Diane Episcopio Sturgeon, her father, Len Episcopio, her sister, Alison Hlasny, her brother, Michael Duddie, her sister, Vianna Episcopio and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Our hearts are broken. Thirty three years are not enough. Lynn, we love you and know that now you are at peace.



