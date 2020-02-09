|
Lynn Ruth Riffle July 10, 1940 - January 29, 2020 San Diego Lynn was born in Detroit to Richard and Carol Stephenson. A nearly lifelong San Diegan, Lynn began her journey with her husband Fred in 1957 and remained together until Fred's death in 2015. They raised three children together, Lucinda, Clayton and Weston. She loved her family, traveling and music. She is survived by her children; their spouses Donald Murray, Rose Plute and Judy Riffle; grandchildren David, Michael, Vegas, Jack and Edith; great-grandchildren Parker and Aurora; and siblings Arthur, Carl and David Stephenson. Services will be held at 10am on February 15th at Hope United Methodist Church in San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 9 to Feb. 14, 2020