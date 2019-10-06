|
Lynn Taylor March 2, 1926 - September 21, 2019 San Diego Lynn Taylor passed away peacefully September 21, 2018 at her home in San Diego with her daughters and dog "Pooh" by her side. Her vivacious personality and welcoming spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Lynn was born in Seattle, Washington, on March 2, 1926 and was raised by Ida and Martin Linden. She lived for a time in Ketchikan, Alaska and returned there for a visit in 2013. She truly loved the Pacific Northwest and made an effort to stay in touch with some of her close friends from school. After graduating from high school, she worked as a secretary and showed an aptitude for business that would serve her well later in life. She married naval officer Charles Brunn and subsequently had three daughters: Janet, Barbara and Joan. As a navy wife she lived in many places on both coasts before settling in San Diego, California. With the girls more independent, Lynn embarked on a very successful career as a real estate broker, first with Forest E. Olson and then Century 21. She received many awards and commendations. Everyone remembers Lynn walking the streets' of Bay Park and Clairemont, drumming up business with a friendly smile and a kind word for every resident. Lynn enjoyed sailing, which seemed odd to some as she could not swim! When sailing became a little too demanding, she began going on motorhome excursions and would be on the road for months at a time, with many exciting tours including Alaska and Mexico. Lynn was active as Mother Advisor for Clairemont Assembly #167 International Order of Rainbow for Girls and was a member of Southwestern Yacht Club, Order of the Eastern Star and Pioneer Ocean View Church. Lynn was never more in her element than when she was surrounded by family and friends, whether at her home overlooking Mission Bay or out on the town. Her gregarious nature, easy smile and bubbly personality will be her legacy and what we will miss most. Lynn is survived by her daughters Barbara and Joan. Her four grandsons, Michael, Eric, Christian and Sterling, her four great-grandchildren Ryan, Trever, Ashley and Avery, and her great-great-grandson Roman will all deeply miss her. A memorial service will be held on "Sanctuary Point" at Pioneer Ocean View United Church of Christ at 2:00pm, Saturday, October 12, a spot she loved.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019