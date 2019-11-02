|
|
Lynne Mae (Evans) Bonnell February 11, 1923 - October 7, 2019 National City Lynne Mae Bonnell, born February 11, 1923, passed away on October 7, 2019, at 96 years of age. She was one of nine children born in Black Diamond, WA, to Alice Mae (Hughes) Evans and Gomer Evans. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Bonnell and son David Bonnell. She is survived by 1 brother, Gomer Evans; 3 daughters: Patricia Weaver, Carrie Clendenin, and Debra Bonnell; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved bowlers from the Admiral Robinson Senior League for which she was secretary for the past 19+ years. The league will now be called Lynne Bonnell's Senior League in her honor. Lynne was the rock of her family and loved them fiercely, as well as strangers. You never knew who would be at the holiday table as she would find someone sitting at the bus stop and bring them home so they had a warm meal and people to spend time with. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion, 47 Fifth Avenue, Chula Vista, CA, on November 9, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019