Lynne Margarete English January 26, 1929 - August 19, 2019 EL CAJON Lynne M. English, born Helen Margarete Trask on January 26, 1929 to Florence Lee and Max Trask. Adopted in the 1940's by James Hackwith and changed her name to Lynne Hackwith. Died August 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Phaskel D. English.She was active for many, many years with Rainbow Girls and Order of the Eastern Star; holding every position at one time or another, including being the Grand Matron.She leaves behind daughters, Crystal M. Jakubczak and Jan M. Straw. She also leaves a son, James D. Straw; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, Joseph (MaryJo) Spatafore and their daughter, Alexandria, Robert (Melissa) Spatafore and their children, Nicolas, Monica and John Henry, Jason (Christine) Spatafore and their children, Kelly and Jameson, Matthew Jakubczak, Jesse (Brigitte) Meyer and their children, Wyatt and Natalee, Brian Meyer, Jade and Jasmyn Straw.Funeral services will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, at 1:30pm at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, 1700 Cabrillo Memorial Dr., 92106.Rest in Peace Helen. We have a very forgiving Lord so your dance with the devil is now over.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019