Macario T. Encarnacion Jr.
Macario T. "Mac"' Encarnacion, Jr. San Ysidro Macario "Mac" Encarnacion, Jr. passed away in the presence of his family after a battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his wife Helen and his children Jeannie, Michael, Jocelyn, and Mark. Mac was most proud of his role as "PaPa" to his grandchildren Matthew Mahal, Jaelynn, Joie, Julie, Skyler, and Ellie-kahvai. He will be missed tremendously by his family and friends. February 28, 1941 - July 11, 2020

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
