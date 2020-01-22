|
Madeleine J. Cowan September 3, 1934 - January 13, 2020 Spring Valley Madeleine Jane Cowan, 85, died Monday, January 13, 2020, in Spring Valley, CA. Lynn was born September 3, 1934 in Jacumba, California. She was married to Edmund Ike Deaton until 1972. In 1976, Lynn married Robert Hardy and was married to Bob until his passing in May 1987. Lynn is survived by her brother Joseph Hillary Golden; her daughters B. Lindsey, Evelyn, and Janice Deaton; her step-children David and Katherine Cowan; and her seven grandchildren, Dylan and Brennan Hogan, Mary and Jocelyn Deaton, Ben and Sam Harper and Tashi Cowan. Lynn loved being with family above all else. She was dedicated to family all her life, and especially loved her grandchildren. Lynn enjoyed the sunshine and loved being outdoors, especially in Sequioa National Park. Lynn also loved dogs and loved her dog Josh above all others. Lynn was a wonderful hostess. She loved inviting friends and family to her home and setting a table and making a scrumptious meal. There was nothing she loved more than having the whole family and friends sitting around a table, playing Scrabble or King Corners or being in the family room playing music. Lynn's life was full of music. She had a beautiful soprano voice and played piano. She graduated from San Diego State University and had a Master's degree from International University (now Alliant University). She taught music for the San Diego Community College District for thirty years. She sang in the United Methodist Church of La Mesa in her younger years, and the United Methodist Church of La Jolla choir for over thirty-five years. She also sang with Sweet Adelines International chorus for many years and traveled to Europe on singing tours with the group. We love you especially Mama. There will a celebration of life/garden party, as was her request, on March 1, 2020 at La Jolla Methodist Church. Memorials may be sent in her name to the San Diego Humane Society.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020