Madeline Maddy' Klingler February 15, 1931 - September 25, 2019 Pacific Beach Madeline Klingler passed away peacefully in her home after a short illness. Maddy moved to San Diego in the late 1950's from Iowa and settled in Pacific Beach in 1965 to raise a family. Her smile and strong character were a fixture on Vickie Drive. She is survived by her two sons, Tod and Guy, and preceded by her husband Clem and son Mark.A funeral mass will be celebrated at St Brigid Catholic Church at 11am Thursday, October 3, followed by a lunch reception.In lieu of flowers, donations welcome to: Scripps Mercy Hospital Foundation, 4077 Fifth Ave MER 42, San Diego, CA 92103-2105 https://giving.scripps.org/what-we-do/support-scripps-mercy-hospital-san-diego
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019