Madeline P Manayo March 12, 1940 - June 3, 2020 San Diego Born Madeline Patricia Crompton on 12 March 1940 in London, England, but known to most as Madeline Manayo, 80, she passed on 3 June 2020. She was a performer featured in Life Magazine as Queen of Fire-Eaters, a Self-Realization Fellowship devotee, and for 40 years in San Diego, a dance and certified yoga instructor. In 2008, she became a US citizen. She is survived by her dog, Shanti, and many friends.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
