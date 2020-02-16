Home

Sister Magdalene Maggie' Yee 1926 - 2020 San Diego Sister Maggie, also known as Foo Young and Sister Mary Trinita, died on January 15, 2020. She spent her life serving Christ, caring for patients and the elderly, teaching others, and serving the poor. A memorial site is located at https://tributes.com/sistermaggieA Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 13th, at 11:00 at Our Mother of Confidence Catholic Church, 3131 Governor Dr., San Diego.
