Malcolm Leland

My name is Gary Stewart. I am a physician and small-time art collector, living now in Laguna Beach. I acquired one of Mr. Leland's wall plaques at the LA Modern Auction in Van Nuys, CA, in 2014. It has graced our entryway ever since and I never tire of it. I had reason to research it, and discovered Mr. Leland's passing, and came across his many achievements, particularly in large-scale works and his interface with architecture. He had an unfailingly eye for balance and grace. I send my condolences to his loved ones, and remind them that they are fortunate to have such an extensive and tangible memorial of Mr. Leland, dotting California, which will continue to touch many lives and sensibilities for many, many years.

