1/
Manuel Castañeda Gonzalez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manuel Castaeda Gonzalez

San Diego
Manuel Gonzalez, beloved husband, father, compadre, and friend, passed away on August 4, 2020, at the age of 87. Born in Mapimi, Durango, Mexico he came to the United States in 1975 to provide a better life for his family. He made San Diego his home. With his devoted wife Elvia, they raised seven children. Don Manuel believed in hard work and possessed an unyielding faith in God. His life was a testament to both.Viewing will be held from 1pm to 4pm on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Community Mortuary in Chula Vista. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Lemon Grove.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Community Mortuary
855 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
619-426-2006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Community Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved