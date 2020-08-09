Manuel Castaeda Gonzalez



San Diego

Manuel Gonzalez, beloved husband, father, compadre, and friend, passed away on August 4, 2020, at the age of 87. Born in Mapimi, Durango, Mexico he came to the United States in 1975 to provide a better life for his family. He made San Diego his home. With his devoted wife Elvia, they raised seven children. Don Manuel believed in hard work and possessed an unyielding faith in God. His life was a testament to both.Viewing will be held from 1pm to 4pm on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Community Mortuary in Chula Vista. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Lemon Grove.



