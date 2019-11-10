Home

Manuel G. Nunez

Manuel G. Nunez Obituary
Manuel G. Manny' Nunez July 21, 1950 - November 2, 2019 Point Loma Manuel passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019, at the age of 69, with his beloved mate and love of his life for over 36 years, Bonnie Craig, by his side. After graduation from Point Loma High School in 1968, Manny' attended San Diego State University and graduated with honors, obtaining his B.A. in Philosophy in 1976. He was on the Dean's list for four years. Following his graduation from the University, Manny worked in the family businesses of food, beverage, and real estate. When the food and beverage business was sold, he retired and continued his investments in real property in Point Loma. Occasionally, when he was younger, Manny would take trips with his father, who had an unlimited captain's license to navigate large vessels, including going through the Panama Canal. Manny joined his father on his fishing expeditions to Alaska and the Panama Canal, sometimes on the "Katie Lou," his father's fishing boat. Manny spent most of his life in Point Loma. He enjoyed his life of leisure and you could find him walking his handsome dog, Angus, a white English bull terrier, almost every day, and at home enjoying the company of his dog and a Maine Coon cat, Shirley. The second Maine Coon cat, Bailey, predeceased Manny. He loved to watch football, and the team he always rooted for was the "Chicago Bears." Manny was an avid Master Falconer and kept his license renewed each year. He will be very much missed by all of his relatives and friends, and he was grateful for the care given by Lana and Daniel of Coast Care Partners.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
