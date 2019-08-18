Home

Manuel Jimmy' Gimeno January 29, 1936 - July 9, 2019 Henderson, NV Born in Spain, immigrated to the US, Jimmy served in the US Air Force and was a Vietnam vet. Preceded in death by his partner Dean Allen. Jim and Dean took great pride in befriending and caring for military men, taking them under their wings while they lived in San Diego. Retired to Henderson in the late 90s, Jim leaves behind many friends who will miss himGodspeed to "Papa."
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019
