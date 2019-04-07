Manuel Gregory Gonsalves October 3, 1924 - March 24, 2019 San Diego Manuel Gonsalves, surrounded by the love of his family, passed away peacefully on March 24th, 2019. Manuel Gregory Gonsalves was born on October 3rd, 1924, son of John and Maria Gonsalves in San Pedro, California. He was the first of three children. Manuel served in the U.S. Army during WWII and after his time in the service returned to working as a commercial fisherman. He lived the majority of his life in Point Loma, where he met his wife Hazel. They were married for 66 years and raised one child, Charles. Manuel loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with his family was important to him. He will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us. Manuel is survived by his wife Hazel, son Charles, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Chantel, Desanne, Deondra and great-granddaughter Skylar. Rosary and funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, April 9th at 10 a.m. at Saint Agnes Catholic Church in Point Loma, followed by reception at the United Portuguese S.E.S. Hall in Point Loma. In lieu of flowers donations are requested in Manuel's memory to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or Stanford Cardiovascular Institute. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary