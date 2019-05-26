Manuel Fred' Najera May 10, 1940 - April 25, 2019 San Diego Fred passed away on April 25, 2019, surrounded by his family and close friends. He was born May 10, 1940, in San Diego, to Pedro and Josefa Najera. He was a proud graduate of St. Augustine High. Fred immediately began a 55 year career in the grocery business which included Big Bear Markets. He owned and operated Big Mesa Farms in La Mesa and finished his career at Pancho Villa's Mexican Market in San Diego.Fred is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elaine, and his six children, Fred Jr. Najera (Shel Najera), Marie Najera-Lonsdale (Richard Lonsdale), Liz Grady) Pat Grady), Edward Najera (Anastacia), Christopher "Todd" Moyer (Kelley Moyer), and Angela Najera. He was the proud Tata of 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. We are honoring his life with a memorial Mass on May 31, 2019, at 10 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1770 Kearney Ave., San Diego 92113. Rosary will precede Mass at 9:30 AM. There will be a gathering at his home in El Cajon after the Mass. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019