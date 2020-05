I remember working with Fred at a couple grocery

Stores. I always got along with him great! One time at Pancho villas he comes up to me and gave me the combo to the safe, told me I was in charge cuz he was going to lunch and he didn't have anyone else!!! He also told the frontend people to call me if they needed anything!! Fred and I were the only ones who spoke English well. So imagine the look on the cashier's when he said Marcy is in charge!! He surely will be missed.

Marcy Behnke