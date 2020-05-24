Manuel R. Ramirez, MD May 22, 1938 - April 25, 2020 San Diego Manuel R. Ramirez, M.D., age 81, passed away April 25, 2020, due to complications caused by the Covid-19 virus. Dr. Manuel Ramirez was born on May 22, 1938, in Mexico to parents Dr. Manuel Ramirez, Sr. and Elida Ramirez. Dr. Ramirez studied medicine at the University of Guadalajara and went on to become a medical doctor, marrying Bonnie T. Carrasco and immigrating to the United States in the '60s. He loved his new country and soon started a family, eventually having four children. Dr. Ramirez completed his residency in Radiology and Nuclear Medicine but returned to his first love, family medicine. He practiced family medicine in East Los Angeles, Eagle Rock, and Chula Vista, California. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, and his children: Manuel III, Michelle, Donald Hugo, and Bonnie Denise. He also leaves eight grandchildren, which he loved dearly: Ryan, Emily, Lauren, Stewart, Garrett, Cooper, Ethan, and Brendan, as well as two precious great-grandchildren: Liana and Michael. His sisters Maggie, Elsa, Diana, Pati, and their families will also miss him very much.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store